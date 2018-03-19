Photo: Charlie PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Queens of the Stone Age want to creep you out.

Josh Homme and company have shared the band’s latest music video, “Head Like a Haunted House,” which lives up to its billing with a wild animated clip that plays like a surreal nightmare.

The clip delves inside the dark recesses of Homme’s mind, featuring the singer traversing through a series of nightmarish scenarios while trying to sleep.

Homme is seen being terrorized by UFOs, flying through the night sky on winged coffins and being assailed by a disembodied green hand that’s permanently flying the middle finger.

“Head Like a Haunted House,” which does contain explicit lyrics, is the latest track from QOTSA’s most recent full-length, Villains. Watch the Liam Lynch-directed video at Radio.com.