Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info
By Pauly
Filed Under:Blizzard Of '77, Cemetery Sun, champion, fitness, las vegas, Locked & Loaded, Manchester Orchestra, Matter Of Time, Nada Surf, New music, Parade of Lights, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, RAW, SDLive, smackdown, Stay A While, The Brevet, Tidal Waves, voting, wrestlemania, wwe, X107.5, x1075

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover, weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Deserving losers hope for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday at 9PM!

TONIGHT is a REMATCH: Champion The Brevet “Locked & Loaded” (2 wins) vs Challenger Cemetery Sun “Stay A While”

WINNER: TBD BY YOU! (back Tuesday 9PM vs Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77”)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM PT, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM for an additional vote & to get on the radio!***

THE BEATDOWN 2018 HOF INDUCTEES: Fitness “Matter Of Time” & Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
Get The App
Download App!

Listen Live