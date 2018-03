REMATCH in The Beatdown - Champion The Brevet vs Cemetery Sun - RESULTS HERE!Listen to the NEW MUSIC and then VOTE for your favorite song!!!

Dave and Mahoney Podcast: 03-16-2018 / You're Naughty ... You Really AreWe play Bleeped BS and find out who's the best speller in the Super Stupid Spelling Bee

X107.5's Broke Ass Retirement Fund (B.A.R.F.)Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We've got $12,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket -- and we wanna give it to you!

X107.5 Contest RulesCheck out details on all the latest X107.5 contests.

Mark Hoppus talks to the Dave and Mahoney Morning ShowMark Hoppus called into the Dave and Mahoney Morning Show to talk about Blink-182's residency at the Pearl inside the Palms, new generation of fans, and his favorite rides at Disneyland.

AWOLNATION Brings Out Weezer's Rivers Cuomo & Guns N' Roses Duff McKagenFans in L.A. last night were treated to a pair of very special guests.

Discovery Children's MuseumRegister for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Discovery Children's Museum!

Become an X1075 VIP!Join our E-Club to become an X107.5 VIP!

Prenatal Fitness with MJRadioDiva - CYCLELooking for a full body cardio blast...try CYCLE!

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell Unveils New Vegas Experience 'Kind Heaven'Farrell is sharing a brand new dream with the world.