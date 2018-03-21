Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

New songs, an album, tour dates—”Worship Wednesday” has just turned into Christmas for Panic! at the Disco fans.

First up, Brendon Urie and company have revealed a pair of new songs: “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “(F— A) Silver Lining.” Both are taken from the group’s forthcoming full-length, Pray for the Wicked, which is set to be released on June 22.

Related: Panic! at the Disco Release New Holiday Song ‘Feels Like Christmas’

“Say Amen (Saturday Night)” arrives with a cinematic music video that features Urie as a well-dressed killer and artifact thief who calmly dispatches a crew of would-be assassins before heading out on a hot date. The grandiose and high-energy song perfectly matches the bloody scene on the screen.

The crazed and hyper-violent clip ends on an unexpected twist, leading one to believe that it’s the first in a series.

“(F— A) Silver Lining” is a lighter, upbeat horn-blasted rack with a Motown feel and massive singalong chorus which belies the profane title.

While the band’s fans are busy wrapping heads around this new deluge of sound and vision, Panic! at the Disco turned up the heat even higher by revealing the Pray for the Wicked tour, which launches July 11 in Minneapolis, MN. Arizona and Hayley Kiyoko will serve as opening acts.

General on sale starts Friday, March 30th at 12pm local time. Pre-sale starts Friday, March 30th at 9am local time. A limited number of Very Important Person packages will be available for all tour dates during the tour pre-sale.

The band shared the two ways to get in on the pre-sale via Twitter. Check out those tweets and the band’s full tour itinerary below. Check out the violent video and explicit single now at Radio.com.

07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/15 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/20 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum

07/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/29 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

08/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

08/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/10 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

08/17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena