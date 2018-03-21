By Scott T. Sterling
New songs, an album, tour dates—”Worship Wednesday” has just turned into Christmas for Panic! at the Disco fans.
First up, Brendon Urie and company have revealed a pair of new songs: “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “(F— A) Silver Lining.” Both are taken from the group’s forthcoming full-length, Pray for the Wicked, which is set to be released on June 22.
“Say Amen (Saturday Night)” arrives with a cinematic music video that features Urie as a well-dressed killer and artifact thief who calmly dispatches a crew of would-be assassins before heading out on a hot date. The grandiose and high-energy song perfectly matches the bloody scene on the screen.
The crazed and hyper-violent clip ends on an unexpected twist, leading one to believe that it’s the first in a series.
“(F— A) Silver Lining” is a lighter, upbeat horn-blasted rack with a Motown feel and massive singalong chorus which belies the profane title.
While the band’s fans are busy wrapping heads around this new deluge of sound and vision, Panic! at the Disco turned up the heat even higher by revealing the Pray for the Wicked tour, which launches July 11 in Minneapolis, MN. Arizona and Hayley Kiyoko will serve as opening acts.
General on sale starts Friday, March 30th at 12pm local time. Pre-sale starts Friday, March 30th at 9am local time. A limited number of Very Important Person packages will be available for all tour dates during the tour pre-sale.
The band shared the two ways to get in on the pre-sale via Twitter. Check out those tweets and the band’s full tour itinerary below. Check out the violent video and explicit single now at Radio.com.
07/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
07/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/15 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/20 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum
07/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/28 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
07/29 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
08/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
08/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/05 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
08/17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
2. Funds low? Thou shall not worry! Sign your name right on the dotted line to join to the mailing list for free (… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) March 21, 2018