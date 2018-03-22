Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Panic! At the Disco performed their new song “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just hours after revealing that their new album was on the way.

Frontman Brendon Urie also sang his version of the DuckTales theme with the house band, The Roots.

Pray For the Wicked, is scheduled to drop on June 22. The band will tour this summer.

Watch the band’s Tonight Show performance below:

And here’s Brendon Urie singing the DuckTales theme: