5 Anti-Love Songs You Can Commiserate To This Valentine's Day

By Mario McKellop (via WBMP)

Every Valentine’s Day, happy couples across the nation have the opportunity to get all dressed up and go out somewhere special to celebrate how wonderful it is to be in love. Conversely, all bitter singles are constantly reminded of just how alone they are by pretty much every type of media. To help all the not-in-love folks out there get through the cruelest holiday, here are five anti-love songs to listen to on Valentine’s Day that remind us why it’s okay to be alone.

R.E.M - “The One I Love”

Despite its title and upbeat melody, R.E.M.’s “The One I Love” is pretty much the opposite of a devotional anthem. Featuring the all-time great will never be all that into you lines like “This one goes out to the one I’ve left behind /a simple prop to occupy my time,” this song is about as warm and cozy as NYC asphalt in the middle of winter.

Three Days Grace - “I Hate Everything About You”

One of the most irritating things about the point just after breaking up with someone is realizing, despite yourself, you really miss your ex. That feeling is particularly annoying when you understand rationally that the breakup was a good thing, the other party is awful and your life will be better without them. No song captures the frustration of post-breakup ambivalence better than Three Days Grace’s “I Hate Everything About You.”

The All-American Rejects - “Gives You Hell”

Obviously, the ideal post-breakup state is one of mature acceptance. It’s the point after you’ve gotten over of your bitterness and have come to forgive the person who broke your heart or whose heart you broke. It’s the understanding that they are also a human being who is probably deserving of love and happiness. However, before you reach that state of true emotional closure, The All-American Reject’s “Gives You Hell” is an absolute blast to sing along with. It really brings out the bitter joy of pettiness.

Vampire Weekend - “I Think UR a Contra”

For those who want to relive the pain of a failed relationship without all the anger and bile, there’s Vampire Weekend’s “I Think UR a Contra.” Full of muted longing, “Contra” quickly runs through all the steps of a relationship. It starts out with total infatuation and moves to deep affection. Then, it curdles into resentment and recrimination before concluding with the cold epiphany that once the love is gone, the only left thing left to say is goodbye.

Nirvana - “Heart-Shaped Box”

If the other four love songs on this list don’t soothe your heartbreak, put on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” Full of lacerating lyrics like “Forever in debt to your priceless advice,” this song perfectly encapsulates the “I can’t stand you anymore” phase of a broken relationship. Putting this song on repeat is an excellent way to cure yourself of any lingering feelings of nostalgia you might have for the ex you dearly loved but now absolutely never want to see again.