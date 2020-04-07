Audrey Tries Out A New Hobby: Attempt 1 Call of Duty War Zone

Hey guys... It's Audrey.

I've realized pretty quickly while in quarantine that I have NO hobbies... other than shopping and eating and talking to my dogs like they're people. So, I've decided to take one of my husbands hobbies- video games! My first attempt goes pretty poorly. Here's me lasting a whopping 4 minutes and 20 seconds at Call of Duty: War Zone.

If you have a suggestion on what game I should try next send it over to my socials, @AudreyOnAir.