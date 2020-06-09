Homie Helps: Find Out How Buying or Selling A Home Can Help Southern Nevada United Way

Homie is committing up to $100,000 to the United Way of Southern Nevada to help keep people in their homes through rent and mortgage assistance for those impacted by COVID-19. For every home bought or sold with Homie over the next 90 days, they will donate $500 to the United Way. Even more importantly, Homie will rebate their entire $2500 listing fee back to you if you are forced to sell your home due to this crisis; that’s right - no selling fee - that’s HUGE It’s amazing to see a new company in Las Vegas step up in such a big way.

