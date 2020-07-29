A debate that has gone on for centuries: Which is better? Drums or Flats?? (If you say drums you're just wrong.)



But today is the day where we all put aside our differences and indulge! It's National Chicken Wing Day!! Here's some places where you can snag some freebies around town.

Wing Zone: On July 28 and 29, Wing Zone is offering 16 boneless thigh wings for $10. To claim the order, customers can click on WZ deals on wingzone.com or combo zone and entering the code '2182'.

Wingstop: On July 29, Wingstop will give away five free wings at participating locations worldwide with any online wing purchase made on wingstop.com using the “5FreeWings” code.

Hooters: The restaurant will offer customers dining in 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Customers can receive 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. The deal is only available for dine-in or by ordering via phone for pickup at the local sports bar.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar: Applebee’s is offering customers a buy one, get one free deal for to go or delivery on any of their wing options. The deal is valid for online orders only through Applebees.com or order via the Applebee’s mobile app for Carside To Go or Applebee’s Delivery.