Audrey Met Lewis Capaldi And Cried For 45 Minutes

Alright, so let me tell you about the time I cried in front of Lewis Capaldi in a "I feel like 2007 Britney" t-shirt. I know. The whole scene totally screams emotional instability.

So I am a huge fan of Lewis and could probably be the president of his fan club. I know every song on his Devinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album ront to back and was BEYOND excited to see him at Soundhouse. (Disclaimer: do not listen to that album if you are in a happy mood because it will emotionally wreck you.) What I didn't realize though is that excited would turn into total fan girl freak out and result in me crying for a straight 45 minutes.

Heather Collins, who interviewed Lewis on stage, called me out and once he started to TALK TO ME... oh my god it was game over. I had to actually close my eyes because looking at him made me freak out more and cry harder. Once again, please remember all of this is happening in a t-shirt that remembers the day Britney Spears shaved her hair off. Which, he called me out on *face palm* but that was all just before he created my new voice mail. YES. Lewis Capaldi is who you hear if I don't reach my phone in time.

The tears were worth it but hopefully next time I can keep my composure long enough to fan girl without the water works. HIS VOICE IS JUST TOO BEAUTIFUL, OKAY!?!?