Holiday Havoc 2019: Judah & the Lion's Vegas Performance
Get your tickets for Holiday Havoc 2019 Dec. 3 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
November 26, 2019
Judah & the Lion, will be playing LIVE at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday Dec. 3 for Holiday Havoc 2019! What some of the artists that Judah and the Lion listen to on tour? Audrey Lee found out they listen to bands such as Claro, Iron & Wine and Chvrches. See them amongst our other amazing performers: The 1975, White Reaper, Joywave and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW)! #HolidayHavoc2019