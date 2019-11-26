Holiday Havoc 2019: Judah & the Lion's Vegas Performance

November 26, 2019
Audrey Lee
HOLIDAY HAVOC 2019: Get your tickets today

Judah & the Lion, will be playing LIVE at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday Dec. 3 for Holiday Havoc 2019! What some of the artists that Judah and the Lion listen to on tour? Audrey Lee found out they listen to bands such as Claro, Iron & Wine and Chvrches. See them amongst our other amazing performers: The 1975White Reaper, Joywave and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW)! #HolidayHavoc2019

Purchase tickets to Holiday Havoc 2019 here!

