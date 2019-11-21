Holiday Havoc 2019: White Reapers' Holiday Return
Get your tickets for Holiday Havoc 2019 Dec. 3 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
November 21, 2019
HOLIDAY HAVOC 2019: Get your tickets today
Ketucky's very own White Reaper, will be playing LIVE at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday Dec. 3 for Holiday Havoc 2019! Audrey Lee is calling they will be the breakout artist of 2019. Their single, "Might Be Right" is one of Audrey's favorite. You Deserve Love album is Audrey's life soundtrack. See them amongst our other amazing performers: The 1975, Judah And The Lion, Joywave and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW)! #HolidayHavoc2019