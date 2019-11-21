Holiday Havoc 2019: White Reapers' Holiday Return

Get your tickets for Holiday Havoc 2019 Dec. 3 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

November 21, 2019
Audrey Lee
HOLIDAY HAVOC 2019: Get your tickets today

Ketucky's very own White Reaper, will be playing LIVE at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Tuesday Dec. 3 for Holiday Havoc 2019Audrey Lee is calling they will be the breakout artist of 2019. Their single, "Might Be Right" is one of Audrey's favorite. You Deserve Love album is Audrey's life soundtrack. See them amongst our other amazing performers: The 1975Judah And The Lion, Joywave and I Don't Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW)! #HolidayHavoc2019

Purchase tickets to Holiday Havoc 2019 here!

