Model Raises Almost $1 Million For Australia Via Nudes

LA model, Kaylen Ward, or known now as, "The Naked Philanthopist", on twitter has promised to send all donators to the brush fire relief in Australia nudes.

My beautiful friend has raised over 500,000$ & counting in donations for the fires in Australia -- I’m so proud of you baby! Power of the Pussy ❤️ https://t.co/zMOvqy0Onv — aℓex ૐ☯ (@AlexEatsZombies) January 6, 2020

What's crazy is that her tweet reached 120,000+ likes and 56,000 retweets all sharing and proving their donation reciepts in the comment section. In her initial tweet she said a minimum $10 donation would get you one nude. Since January 3rd she's managed to raise close to $1 million in relief to a disaster that has killed over half a billion animals due to the worst brush fire season in Australian history.



Since the tweet, Kaylen has had people cyber bullying her for her decision to raise money via nudes.

I hate being vulnerable on the internet. Y’all are mean and cruel. Logging off✌--

Just imagine if it was you in the spotlight right now. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

Her instagram has also been deleted for content some may see as innapropriate.

I DO NOT HAVE AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT RIGHT NOW. If you’re following one it’s a fraud. Report. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Dispite all of this, Kaylen has done so much to help the relief fund and there are many who are behind her fund raising tactics.

One person said Ward was "literally doing more for Australia than their own prime minister".

Another said: "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear nothing at all."