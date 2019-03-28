Bear Hands Soar Over Vegas With X107.5

If you want to get up close and personal with your favorite bands, any radio station can hand you concert tickets. But X107.5 wants to give you something a little extra...which is why some lucky contest winners didn't just win tickets to see Bear Hands open for Foals in Las Vegas -- they got to go ziplining with the band!

Before their show at Brooklyn Bowl, Bear Hands' Dylan Rau, Val Loper and T.J. Orsher along with vocalist Ursula Rose (who just featured on Bear Hands' new single "Blue Lips") joined up with X and our winners to soar over the Las Vegas Strip.

The entire group strapped in for the adventure at Caesars Entertainment's Fly LINQ Zipline, a 1,100-foot adrenaline hit soaring 12 stories above the LINQ Promenade.

Almost everyone battled a few butterflies before the epic plunge, but both Bear Hands and our winners loved the thrill!

And of course, the fans got their chance to take pics with the guys as well.

Keep listening for your chance to win a spot in our NEXT X107.5 experience with some of your favorite artists!