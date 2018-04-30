Billie Joe Armstrong Has a Message for Green Day "Whiners" Over Breakup Rumors

Just because Billie Joe Armstrong is playing in a different band doesn't mean that Green Day is over and done with. Unfortunately, that rationale hasn't reached a portion of Green Day fans. So Billie Joe Armstrong took to social media to set things straight.

After recording a message to The Longshot's Instagram, Armstrong addresses the rumor of Green Day breaking up by saying, "Some of you are asking about Green Day and if there’s anything wrong or if we’re breaking up. The answer is no."

He goes on to say, "I'm having some fun with some of my friends. I'm what you call 'a musician.' Some people have a hard time calling it that sometimes. With that said, shut the f**k up."

Watch Armstrong's full message below: