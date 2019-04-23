Black Keys, Vampire Weekend Top 2019 Life is Beautiful Lineup

Pack up the El Camino and plan a trip to Downtown Las Vegas because the 2019 Life is Beautiful lineup is here.

The lineup was officially unveiled on Tuesday and features many familiar big names set to perform September 20-22, alongside those up-and-coming, undiscovered artists that will become staples of your Spotify playlists.

As we’ve long known (but is now 100 percent confirmed), The Black Keys will headline the second night of Life is Beautiful – Saturday, September 21 – as part of their “Let’s Rock” tour. After nearly five years without any new music, the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney dropped their newest track, “Lo/Hi,” in March. If there’s more new stuff to come, you can bet you’ll hear it at Life is Beautiful.

The 2019 festival will also see the return of Vampire Weekend, who played the inaugural Life is Beautiful in 2013. Also on tap: Post Malone, Portugal. The Man, Billie Eilish, former Wynn Nightlife residents RÜFÜS Du Sol, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, WALK THE MOON, Of Monsters and Men, Phantogram, Oliver Tree, Flora Cash, and Toto. Yes, “Africa” Toto. You heard that right, “Rosanna” Toto.

That’s just scratching the surface, by the way, as Life is Beautiful is set to host more than 70 artists and groups on its stages. A complete list of performers can be found on the festival’s website.

Life is Beautiful regulars also know it’s not all about the music. In addition to the Culinary Village and art attractions, the 2019 festival will welcome some of pop culture’s most recognized personalities, including the hosts of Pod Save America, comedians Desus & Mero, and Queer Eye grooming god Jonathan Van Ness; with Cirque du Soleil also on tap to appear.

Tickets to the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival start at $275 for General Admission, with VIP ($595), VIP+(1,295), and the crème de la crème ALL-IN ($2,750) packages available when sales begin Thursday, April 25.