Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says Rumors of a Full Band Reunion Are "Completely Unfounded"

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus called in to talk with RADIO.COM's KROQ about the 20th anniversary of the band's album Enema of the State, hearing the world premiere of "What's My Age Again?," and whether or not there's a reunion planned with all original members.

Related: Iconic Blink-182 'Enema of the State' Album Cover Outtakes Shared by Photographer

"Can I tell you that one of my absolute favorite memories of Enema of the State era was we were still at the studio recording the final bits of vocals for Enema of the State, and I was in the studio with (producer) Jerry Finn and I had just sung a song called 'The Party Song' and we were driving to go get juice in Hollywood. We were driving there and we heard on KROQ 'What's My Age Again?' for the first time, world premiere, and it was an awesome feeling," says Hoppus.

Stryker proceeded to ask if there's an exact release date on the new upcoming Blink-182 album. "There is not an exact date. It is coming out this summer. I was just on the phone earlier today with Ron Perry, who's the head of our label, and we are figuring out the exact launch date. But we are finalizing mixes right now, we have about half the album mastered, and the announce on when the album will be released will be forthcoming," explains Hoppus.

Klein then proceeded to ask if there was any truth to rumors of a Blink reunion with all original members.

"There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything," says Hoppus, "but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

Guess we'll have to wait and see!

Read More: Tom DeLonge Gives Heartwarming Look Into Why He Left Blink-182