311 Shares Two New Songs and Makes Album Announcement
Listen to "Don't You Worry" and "Good Feeling"
The reggae element of the 311 formula starts off “Don’t You Worry,” one of two new songs the band just released in advance of a new album. But we know 311 doesn’t stay in one musical place for very long, and “Don’t You Worry” slowly climbs into a distorted chorus with a message.
“We all go through highs and lows,” frontman Nick Hexum points out. “And lows can often lead to confusion, despair and loneliness. “Don’t You Worry” is about how a friend should react when we sense someone is going through a hard time.”
The second new song that 311 has gifted us with is called “Good Feeling,” and the track lives up to its title as a happy, danceable, island-inspired good time suitable for summer playlists.
“This song is an antidote to all the fear, anger, and division so prevalent in society today,” Hexum explained. “Musically, the song is equally influenced by the pounding rhythms that SA and I discovered when exploring the dancehall street scenes in Jamaica.”
Both tracks will be included on 311’s upcoming 13th studio album Voyager. It will be released on June 28th and you can pre-order it here. 311 will also be on-tour this summer. Check out the list of dates below.
311 SUMMER TOUR 2019
Tue Jul 02
Huber Heights, OH
The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Wed Jul 03
Mt Pleasant, MI
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Fri Jul 05
Clarkston, MI
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat July 06
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 07
Duluth, MN
Bayfront Festival Park
Wed Jul 10
Bonner Springs, KS
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Fri Jul 12
Noblesville, IN
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sat Jul 13
Burgettstown, PA
KeyBank Pavilion
Sun Jul 14
Hartford, CT
XFINITY Theatre
Thur Jul 18
Mansfield, MA
Xfinity Center
Fri July 19
Hershey Park, PA
Nitro Circus at Hershey Park
Sat Jul 20
Darien Lake, NY
Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Jul 23
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jul 24
Holmdel, NJ
PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Jul 27
Columbia, MD
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun Jul 28
Raleigh, NC
Coastal Cred Union Music Pk / Walnut Creek
Tue Jul 30
Atlanta, GA
Cadence Bank Amp. at Chastain Park
Wed Jul 31
Charleston, SC
Volvo Car Stadium
Fri Aug 02
West Palm Beach, FL
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 03
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 04
Jacksonville, FL
Daily’s Place
Tue Aug 06
Houston, TX
White Oak Music Hall Lawn
Wed Aug 07
Austin, TX
Austin360 Amphitheater
Thu Aug 08
Dallas, TX
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Aug 10
Phoenix, AZ
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sun Aug 11
Chula Vista, CA
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 16
Sacramento, CA
Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo
Sat Aug 17
Portland, OR
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun Aug 18
Auburn, WA
White River Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 20
Salt Lake City, UT
USANA Amphitheatre