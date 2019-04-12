311 Shares Two New Songs and Makes Album Announcement

The reggae element of the 311 formula starts off “Don’t You Worry,” one of two new songs the band just released in advance of a new album. But we know 311 doesn’t stay in one musical place for very long, and “Don’t You Worry” slowly climbs into a distorted chorus with a message.

“We all go through highs and lows,” frontman Nick Hexum points out. “And lows can often lead to confusion, despair and loneliness. “Don’t You Worry” is about how a friend should react when we sense someone is going through a hard time.”

Related: Sublime Bassist Recovering After Serious ATV Crash

The second new song that 311 has gifted us with is called “Good Feeling,” and the track lives up to its title as a happy, danceable, island-inspired good time suitable for summer playlists.

“This song is an antidote to all the fear, anger, and division so prevalent in society today,” Hexum explained. “Musically, the song is equally influenced by the pounding rhythms that SA and I discovered when exploring the dancehall street scenes in Jamaica.”

Both tracks will be included on 311’s upcoming 13th studio album Voyager. It will be released on June 28th and you can pre-order it here. 311 will also be on-tour this summer. Check out the list of dates below.

311 SUMMER TOUR 2019

Tue Jul 02 Huber Heights, OH The Rose Music Center at The Heights Wed Jul 03 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Fri Jul 05 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Sat July 06 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sun Jul 07 Duluth, MN Bayfront Festival Park Wed Jul 10 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Fri Jul 12 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Sat Jul 13 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion Sun Jul 14 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Thur Jul 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Fri July 19 Hershey Park, PA Nitro Circus at Hershey Park Sat Jul 20 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Tue Jul 23 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Wed Jul 24 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Fri Jul 26 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Sat Jul 27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion Sun Jul 28 Raleigh, NC Coastal Cred Union Music Pk / Walnut Creek Tue Jul 30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp. at Chastain Park Wed Jul 31 Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium Fri Aug 02 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Sat Aug 03 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Aug 04 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Tue Aug 06 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Lawn Wed Aug 07 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Thu Aug 08 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Sat Aug 10 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Sun Aug 11 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Fri Aug 16 Sacramento, CA Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo Sat Aug 17 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Sun Aug 18 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre Tue Aug 20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre



