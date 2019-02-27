Alice in Chains Releases Lyric Video for "Rainier Fog"

Alice in Chains have released a lyric video for the title track of their new album Rainier Fog. The Seattle rockers recorded it in the shadow of Mount Rainier, which guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell called a symbol of home.

“We decided to record the basic tracks here,” Cantrell told RADIO.COM in a recent interview. “We kind of came home and the song kind of references thinking about meeting my friends in ’87 – 31 years ago – and all the stuff we’ve been through.”

Alice In Chains delivered an intimate performance of some of the other new tracks on Rainier Fog as the album was being released. Watch them rip through two more of them below.

"NEVER FADE"

"RED GIANT"

Alice in Chains will be on the road with Korn this summer. The co-headlining tour begins on July 18th in Del Valle, TX and is scheudled to wrap up on September 4th in Mountain View, CA.