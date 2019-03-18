'Beastie Boys Book' Stage Show to be Filmed for Video Release

Beastie Boys Book has proven to be a true page-turner – filled with stories about how the groundbreaking rappers fired their female drummer and have been storing a giant penis stage prop for decades. Now surviving members Mike D and Ad Rock will be bringing some of those stories right into your home.

The “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” singers say they will be recreating Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct with Mike Diamond and Adam Horowitz. The shows were a more entertaining take on book readings that the duo did in Los Angeles. New shows have been added in New York and Philadelphia, and they’ll be filmed for a video release that will be directed by Spike Jonze.

April 5 - Philadelphia

April 8 & 9 - Brooklyn

Beastie Boys Book is a monster 500+ pages and includes everything from standard biographical prose to a comic book and a report card on their rapping skills. The book also serves as a tribute to MCA, who died of cancer in 2012.