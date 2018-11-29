Buckcherry Announces New Album, Releases Video For "Head Like A Hole" Cover

Buckcherry hasn’t released a new album in more than three years, but that’s about to change. Singer Josh Todd – the only original member of the hard-rocking band from Southern California - says the 12-track Warpaint will be released on March 8th.

Related: Shinedown Tackle Mental Health in Powerful “Get Up” Video

“Good things come to those who wait, and we have been very patient and thorough with the songwriting for Warpaint,” Todd said. “We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to not only us but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

The album will include Buckcherry’s cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Head Like a Hole,” which they just released a video for.

Buckcherry plans to be on the road a lot in 2019. They will play four shows in Southern California in January before heading overseas.

BUCKCHERRY TOUR DATES

January 16 – San Jan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House Concert Hall

January 17 – Santa Clarita, CA – The Canyon

January 18 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon

January 19 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose

February 5 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz

February 6 – Bristol, United Kingdom – O2 Academy

February 8 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire

February 9 – Kingston Upon Hull, United Kingdom – Asylum

February 10 – Midlands, United Kingdom – O2 Institute

February 12 – Tyne And Wear, United Kingdtom – O2 Academy Newcastle

February 13 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Galvanizers

February 15 – Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom – Rock City

February 16 – Oxfordshire, United Kingdom – Q2 Academy Oxford

February 17 – Norwich, United Kingdom – The LCR

February 19 – Bo, Germany – Zehe Bochum

February 20 – Berlin, Germany – Markthalle Berlin

February 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

February 23 – Cervia, Italy – Rock Planet

February 24 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Garage Saarbruken

