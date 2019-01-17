The Chris Cornell Tribute Was an Unforgettable Concert

Emotions ran high for five hours at The Forum in Inglewood, CA last night during an unforgettable musical tribute to the late Chris Cornell. All three of the prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist’s former bands reunited, and big names from beyond the world of rock helped them along to prove the wide-ranging influence of Cornell and the respect he garnered since first forming Soundgarden in Seattle back in 1984.

The night began with a 6-song set by The Melvins, who ended with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Spoonman.”

Rita Wilson, Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes, and Chris Stapleton followed with one song each, before Foo Fighters performed a 4-song set capped by frontman Dave Grohl solo on an emotional version of “Everlong.”

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age followed with a bare bones version of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage”

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 then performed Cornell’s “Seasons” flanked by Jesse Carmichael and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam and Temple of the Dog on acoustic guitars. Miley Cyrus then delivered a soaring rendition of Cornell’s “Two Drink Minimum.”

Audioslave, minus bassist Tim Commerford, was the first of Cornell’s former band’s to take the stage. Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler handled bass and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell provided vocals on “Cochise.” It was the first single the supergroup released in 2002.

Cornell’s daughter Toni joined Ziggy Marley on the Bob Marley classic “Redemption Song,” before Metallica paid tribute with a 4-song set that included the early Soundgarden track “All Your Lies.”

Ryan Adams performed two songs, including Soundgarden’s “Fell on Black Days, setting up the grand finale of the night.

Temple of the Dog played seven songs, including four from their one and only studio album. A long list of special guests joined the band on each song, including William DuVall and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains. Brandi Carlile and Stapleton took the stage for vocals on “Hunger Strike.”

Then it was time for Soundgarden – Cornell’s breakthrough band and the musicians he was on tour with when he was found dead in a Detroit hotel room nearly two years ago. The night ended with “Black Hole Son,” featuring Carlile on vocals and Peter Frampton on guitar.

Proceeds from the memorable concert will go to the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps children facing homelessness, poverty, abuse, and neglect. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards EBMRF, which is geared towards finding a cure for the rare skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Setlist (via Louder)

The Melvins

Kicking Machin

With Your Heart

Not Your Hands

Leech

Heart of Honey

Spoonman

Rita Wilson

The Promise

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes

Disappearing One

Chris Stapleton

The Keeper

Foo Fighters

No Attention

Earache My Eye

Girl You Want

Everlong (Acoustic)

Josh Homme

Rusty Cage

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard

Seasons

Miley Cyrus

Two Drink Minimum

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)

Cochise (with Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

Be Yourself (with Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

Set It Off (with Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

Like A Stone (with Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

Show Me How To Live (with Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley

Redemption Song

Metallica

All Your Lies

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Head Injury

Ryan Adams (Daphne Chen, Richard Dodd, Eric Gorfain, Leah Katz, and Don Was)

Dead Wishes

Fell On Black Days

Temple Of The Dog

Preaching The End Of The World (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Taylor)

Can’t Change Me (Nikka Costa, Alain Johannes, Stone Gossard, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

Hunted Down (William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

All Night Thing (Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, Jeff Ament, and Matt Chamberlain)

Reach Down (Miguel, Nikka Costa, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Say Hello 2 Heaven (Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, and Josh Freese)

Hunger Strike (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Stone Gossard, Brendan O’Brien, Jeff Ament, and Matt Cameron)

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage (with Taylor Momsen)

Flower (with Marcus Durant)

Outshined (with Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

Drawing Flies (with Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

Loud Love (with Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

I Awake (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

The Day I Tried To Live (with Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

Black Hole Sun (with Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.