Chris Cornell Wins Posthumous GRAMMY During Quiet Night for Rock

If you had a guitar pick or a drumstick in your hand, you were likely relegated to the kids’ table at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards. Rock music was largely ignored during the ceremony, with most of the awards being handed out off-camera and Red Hot Chili Peppers getting the token performance with Post Malone.

But there were some highlights, topped by Chris Cornell winning a posthumous GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance for “When Bad Does Good.” The haunting track was one of 11 new songs featured on Chris Cornell – a career retrospective. Cornell’s daughter Toni and son Christopher accepted the award on his behalf.

“He was just always working so hard and it was his passion,” Toni said backstage. “To see that and see him win is so rewarding but at the same time I wish he was here.”

Young newcomers Greta Van Fleet beat out some stiff competition to win Best Rock Album for From the Fires. Alice in Chains, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Ghost were the other nominees.

St. Vincent and songwriters Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark scored big with “Masseduction” for Best Rock Song. Alt rock legend Beck picked up his fifth career GRAMMY for Best Alternative Album. High on Fire won on Best Metal Performance for “Electric Messiah.”

