Dave Grohl Debuts 23 Minute Instrumental Live
Jane's Addiction and Queens of the Stone Age members help out
Dave Grohl plays all seven instruments that comprise his new 23-minute instrumental, “Play” from his self-directed documentary of the same name. But he needed some help to debut the song live at Warren Haynes’ 2018 Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina over the weekend.
Before the show, Foo Fighters tweeted a picture of the band line-up, which included Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and frequent Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Alain Johannes.
Related: Dave Grohl Reveals His Bucket List Band To Drum For
Can't wait to #PLAY with these guys tomorrow night! LOOK OUT ASHEVILLE!
Dave Grohl: drums— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 7, 2018
Greg Kurstin: keyboards
Alain Johannes: guitar
Jason Falkner: guitar
Barrett Jones: guitar
Chris Chaney: bass
Drew Hester: percussion pic.twitter.com/4Q93rDNIxe
“Play” starts with a slow drone and steadilly builds for two minutes until Grohl’s drums kick in. At 23 minutes, there’s time for lots of different movements and tempo changes.
Play features Grohl on seven different instruments and starts with a narration from the Foo Fighters frontman. He talks about the difficulties that come with being so dedicated to music and how attempting to master an instrument changes your life.
“To any musician, young or old, a beautiful studio full of instruments is like a playground,” Grohl says to open the short film. “To me, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”