Dave Grohl Surprises Young Drummer on 'Ellen'

9-year-old Yoyoka Soma of Japan has been playing the drums since she was 2 and feels right at home behind a kit. Her online videos have received hundreds of thousands of views, and important people like Dave Grohl have taken notice.

Related: Dave Grohl Tells Epic Story About Finding His Wallet a Decade Later

Soma returned to Ellen today and mentioned Grohl as one of her favorite drummers, before playing along to the Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender.” After bringing the crowd to its feet, Soma received a surprise. Ellen presented a video from Grohl himself.

“I’ve seen you play ‘The Pretender’ before and you’re amazing,” Grohl told her. “So keep it up because the world needs more drummers.”

Yoyoka, who is self-taught, also made an appearance on Ellen in February when she wowed the crowd with her performance of “Stone Cold Crazy” by Queen. Check it out below.