EXCLUSIVE: The Moment When Barns Courtney Was Most Starstruck

Barns Courtney’s following has been growing ever since the release of his 2017 debut album, The Attractions of Youth, featuring the recognizable singles “Fire” and “Glitter & Gold.”

We asked the singer-songwriter to think even bigger – about opening for big-name artists and the moment when he was most starstruck. The answer involved a guitar legend from a classic rock band - and his wife.

"They’ve just got such a huge wealth of songs and incredible albums, and they’ve had such a massive influence on me growing up,” Courtney told RADIO.COM in an exclusive interview. Hear more in the video above.