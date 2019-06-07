Perry Farrell's New Solo Album Was Inspired by a Vivid Dream

Perry Farrell thinks a lot deeper than most of us. Example: he had a vivid dream, wrote it down, analyzed it, and turned his interpretation into his first solo album in nearly two decades.

The theme of Kind Heaven is based partly on the idea of a messiah, which leads to an analogy between an anti-Christ and the current president. Farrell told RADIO.COM the dream started with him flying through the air above some disturbing scenery.

“I always write my dreams down,” the sometimes Jane’s Addiction frontman said. “It was really exciting and musical and I was trying to interpret it all. I started just writing poetry from the book – I have a pad and I just write whatever comes to my mind; it could be a dream, it could be a poem, it could be a song too.”

Kind Heaven was co-produced by longtime David Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti and also featured contributions from the likes of Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

Farrell just turned 60 and is getting ready play Lollapalooza, the festival that has constantly evolved since he started it when he was in his 30s. This year’s festival will be held over four days in August in Chicago with headliners The Strokes, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and Ariana Grande. Contrast that with the inaugural traveling festival that coincided with the rise of alternative music. The 1991 line-up was headlined by Jane’s Addiction and also featured Nine Inch Nails, Fishbone and Rollins Band.