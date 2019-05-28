Watch Franz Ferdinand Debut New Song "Black Tuesday"

Franz Ferdinand surprised fans at the North Music Festival in Portugal over the weekend. After starting the show with a bang – back to back performances of their signature danceable tunes “The Dark of the Matinee” and “No You Girls,” the Scottish alt band shifted gears and played something brand new.

Related: Watch Franz Ferdinand Perform “Feel The Love Go” on ‘Colbert’

“Black Tuesday” began with short bursts of bass, drums and guitar before frontman Alex Kapranos added vocals to build momentum. The song doesn’t hit overdrive until a minute in, when it suddenly becomes the latest Franz Ferdinand song that’s going to need to be put on repeat.

The band just released its fifth studio album, Always Ascending, last year. They have a string of festival gigs lined up in Europe this summer, but there are no North American dates on the horizon.