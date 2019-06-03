The Glorious Sons Appear to Be Teasing New Music

The band responsible for one of the catchiest rock songs of the year appears to have something else brewing. All signs point to The Glorious Sons releasing new music - maybe a debut single from a forthcoming album - or at least making an announcement this Wednesday.

Members of the Canadian band’s fan club have been receiving stickers in the mail with the words “Panic Attack” and the date 6.5.19 printed on them. The Glorious Sons have followed suit with the same theme on social media.

Well this certainly made my day! Thank you @TheGloriousSons I can’t wait for June 5th...---- pic.twitter.com/eCnIVdtQnk — Belinda (@BelindaObrien77) May 30, 2019

The Glorious Sons went to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart earlier this year when America caught on to what Canada has known for years. “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” was the second single from Young Beauties and Fools. Released in 2017, the album won the band a Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year.

The Glorious Sons recently performed a stripped-down version of “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)” exclusively for RADIO.COM. Check it out below.