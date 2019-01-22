GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Best Alternative Music Album

The 61st GRAMMY Awards ceremony is coming fast, and we want to know who you think will take home some hardware. The nominees for Best Alternative Music Album represent a variety of styles and experience levels. One-name veterans Beck and Björk continue to have staying power, with more than 20 studio albums and 35 GRAMMY nominations on their combined resumes. And speaking of veterans - former Talking Heads singer David Byrne made the cut this year. And while Arctic Monkeys and St. Vincent aren't exactly newcomers, the modern alt favorites are the babies in the field.

Check out the nominees and then vote at the bottom of the page.

ARCTIC MONKEYS - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

The British indie band went in a new direction with a retro sound on an album written by singer Alex Turner in his Los Angeles home. The band is looking to score its first-ever GRAMMY.

BECK – Colors

It’s GRAMMY time, so Beck is back with his 20th nomination. Rolling Stone called Colors “a brilliant attempt to reckon with modern pop in the late 2010s.”

BJÖRK – Utopia

Like Beck, Björk has been relevant since the ‘90s and has racked up a slew of nominations. But the Icelandic singer is still looking for her first win.

DAVID BYRNE – American Utopia

The former Talking Heads singer released his first solo studio album in 14 years and it earned him his 5th GRAMMY nomination. He already has one award on his mantle for the score for The Last Emperor.

ST. VINCENT – Masseduction

The singer-songwriter liked her 4th studio album so much that she reworked it on piano a year later. The 36-year-old won her first career GRAMMY in the same category in 2014.

Who Should Win the Best Alternative Music Album GRAMMY Award

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.