Green Day, Pearl Jam And More Pay Tribute To Late Buzzcocks Singer
Pete Shelley died of a heart attack at age 63
An artist who influenced many of the alternative bands you listen to today is being remembered as a music pioneer. Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley died yesterday at the age of 63, his brother and management confirmed.
Gary John Mcneish wrote on facebook that Shelley had suffered a heart attack.
Related: Chris Cornell Book In The Works
The band’s official twitter praised Shelley as one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters.
It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.— Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018
Buzzcocks did better commercially in their homeland than in the U.S., but their punk / pop punk sound had a lasting impact on musicians everywhere, as evidenced by the tributes pouring in by everyone from Pearl Jam to Green Day.
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace Pete Shelley . You truly are an inspiration to me, mike and Tre. We covered Ever fallen in love the best we could. Singles going steady was a huge record for me. Buzzcocks pretty much invented a style that would influence multiple generations of lonesome hearts and weirdos. Never shy about writing beautiful melodies into loud fast punk. You are the harmony in my head - Billie Joe
View this post on Instagram
Saddened to hear of the passing of Pete Shelley. Like many, I was a fan of the Buzzcocks, and Pete's one-of-a-kind voice. But what I want to share here is more personal. The Pumpkins opened for The Buzzcocks in our early days; once in Chicago and once in Paris. And what I will always hold dear to my heart is how supportive, gracious, and encouraging Pete and his band were. Especially in those Gish days when many didn't understand our approach or the sound we were after. It's that kind of encouragement that means so much to a young musician. And Pete gave it in spades. God speed to a true punk. -WPC