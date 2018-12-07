Green Day, Pearl Jam And More Pay Tribute To Late Buzzcocks Singer

Pete Shelley died of a heart attack at age 63

December 7, 2018
Bob Diehl
Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks performs in 2012

Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

An artist who influenced many of the alternative bands you listen to today is being remembered as a music pioneer. Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley died yesterday at the age of 63, his brother and management confirmed.

Gary John Mcneish wrote on facebook that Shelley had suffered a heart attack.

Related: Chris Cornell Book In The Works

The band’s official twitter praised Shelley as one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters.

Buzzcocks did better commercially in their homeland than in the U.S., but their punk / pop punk sound had a lasting impact on musicians everywhere, as evidenced by the tributes pouring in by everyone from Pearl Jam to Green Day.

Tags: 
Buzzcocks
Pete Shelley
Pearl Jam
Green Day