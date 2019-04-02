Green Day to Release Book Version of "Last of the American Girls"

“She's a runaway of the establishment incorporated / She won't cooperate / She's the last of the American girls.”

If you didn’t get the point the first time, an illustration might help. At least that’s what Green Day and artist Frank Caruso are hoping. The two have teamed up for a new book version of “Last of the American Girls.”

The song from the 2009 album 21st Century Breakdown will be released as an illustrated book on October 29th. You can pre-order it here. Harper Collins Publishers describes the book as an inspiring homage and handbook for the rebellious:

“Celebrating true rebel girls—girls who push back, girls who use their voice, girls who say no—Last of the American Girls takes on both the establishment and the upwardly mobile, espousing an infectious spirit that has never been more relevant.”

Green Day is also preparing to do its part for Record Store Day on April 13th. The band’s muddy performance at Woodstock in 1994 will be released.