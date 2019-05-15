Iconic Blink-182 'Enema of the State' Album Cover Outtakes Shared by Photographer

Amid all of the hype surrounding new Blink-182 music comes a treasure trove of nostalgia surrounding the band’s breakthrough album. The iconic cover of 1999’s Enema of the State didn’t leave much to the imagination, but there’s more to the story and now we get to see it.

Related: Blink-182 Performs 'Enema of the State' In Its Entirety

Photographer David Goldman has shared several outtakes from the session with adult actress Janine Lindemulder, who was featured in revealing nurse attire while suggestively slipping on a rubber glove. It was the first album cover Goldman ever shot, and he’s marking the 20th anniversary by offering reprints for sale.

“Many people tell me that they had the album and or a poster on the wall,” Goldman wrote on social media. “Very cool!! So I'm going to be releasing a limited number of prints showing the full roll of images that the album cover was taken from. As you can see below the bottom row middle image was selected.”

Blink-182 and former member Tom DeLonge are keeping very busy two decades after giving the world “What’s My Age Again” and All the Small Things.” Blink just released the new track “Blame It On My Youth” in advance of a new album and tour, while DeLonge brought his Angels & Airways project back to life with a new song and tour announcement.

DeLonge seems to be feeling nostalgic himself, telling Kerrang! that he plans to return to Blink-182 at some point, although it’s not clear what the band would think about that.

“I love Blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” DeLonge said. “I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”