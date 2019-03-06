Jack White Pitches in to Help Refurbish Historic Negro Leagues Stadium

Jack White loves baseball and his hometown of Detroit, so it’s no surprise that the rocker stepped up to the plate with a big donation to save a landmark.

White handed over $10,000 to a campaign to restore Hamtramck Stadium – one of the few remaining Negro League ballparks in the country.

“As a field that’s welcomed at least 18 members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, including great Negro League players like Turkey Stearnes, Josh Gibson, and Satchel Paige, Hamtramck Stadium serves as an important reminder of African-American history here in metro Detroit and across the country," said Friends of Historic Hamtramck Stadium founder and president Gary Gillette.

White’s donation launched a crowdfunding campaign that hopes to raise $50,000 to refurbish the stadium so it can be used for baseball and soccer games. The historic grandstand, which hasn’t been used since the 1990s, is also set to be redeveloped.

Related: Pearl Jam Releases "Rockin'" Performance With Jack White

At last check, White and his acclaimed side project, The Raconteurs, were hard at work on their first album in more than a decade. The band released two new songs in December, but the upcoming album remains short on details, with no title or release date announced as of now. A 2019 tour is also expected.