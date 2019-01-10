Jeff Tweedy Performs with Sons on 'Kimmel'

The family business was in full-effect on Jimmy Kimmel Live when Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy was joined by his two sons. Spencer Tweedy manned the drum kit while Sam Tweedy provided backing vocals on “I Know What It’s Like.” Sam sat out for the second performance of “Don’t Forget.”

Both songs appear on Tweedy’s newly-released album, WARM. It’s his first-ever solo release of original songs. The tracks are unmistakably crafted from the same DNA as Wilco with their country rock foundation.

Tweedy is on the road for several months in support of WARM, before Wilco heads overseas for a string of European dates.

