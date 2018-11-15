Kesha Adds Energy To The Struts 'Tonight Show' Performance

Lead singer Luke Spiller of The Struts is already a bundle of energy when he’s on-stage, but Kesha seems to add another dose of caffeine to his performance.

The pop star joined the British glam rockers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for “Body Talks.”

Kesha and Spiller did, in fact, “talk” to each other throughout the song and fed off each other’s performance, bringing the whole thing to a new level with each lyric and gyration.

Both versions of “Body Talks” – one with Kesha, one without – appear on The Struts new album, YOUNG&DANGEROUS.