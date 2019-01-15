Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto and Courtney Love Appear in New Gucci Ad
A tiger and an ostrich also make appearances in the fragrance pitch
Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto have always had style – we know that much. Now the "Young and Beautiful" singer and the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman are taking their fashion sense to the next level in a new ad for Gucci – complete with a cameo by Courtney Love.
Gucci says Del Rey and Leto play “individuals who live and love outside of social conformism to embody Gucci Guilty fragrances.” Love makes an appearance as a waitress who serves the couple.
Animals are also a theme in the ad. A snake, an ostrich, a tiger and an owl all get some screen time. Check it out below.
Presenting #ForeverGuilty. Academy award-winning actor and musician @jaredleto is joined by multi-platinum singer songwriter @lanadelrey in the new campaign by @_glen_luchford, with a cameo appearance by @courtneylove. Featuring familiar American scenarios, filmed in Los Angeles, they play individuals who live and love outside of social conformism to embody the #GucciGuilty fragrances Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and Gucci Guilty Pour Femme. #GucciBeauty #AlessandroMichele Discover more through link in bio. Creative director: @alessandro_michele Art director: @christophersimmonds Track Title: “The Swag” Artist: Link Wray & The Wray Men Composer/Arranger: Mark Cooper (aka Milton Grant) and Fred L. Wray Jr.
Del Rey just released another new track from her forthcoming sixth studio album, Norman F***ing Rockwell. Listen to "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it” below.