Listen to Cage the Elephant's Somber Ballad "Goodbye"

Cage the Elephant slows things down on the latest listen from their upcoming new album. “Goodbye” is a somber, piano-based ballad about, you guessed it, breaking up.

Singer Matt Schultz sounds tormented but relieved when he sings: “All my life I read between the lines / Held on too tight, you know I tried / But in the end it left me paralyzed / It's all right, goodbye, goodbye.”

Related: Cage the Elephant Reveal Searing New Song "House Of Glass"

“Goodbye” is the fourth preview from Cage the Elephant’s forthcoming studio album Social Cues, due out April 19th. It follows “Night Running” with Beck, “House of Glass” and “Ready to Let Go.” You can preorder the new LP here.

Cage the Elephant and Beck will stay together on the road this summer. They’re co-headlining a tour that begins on July 11th in Ridgefield, WA. Get the full list of dates here.