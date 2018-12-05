Lucky Fans Pack Small London Club To See The 1975

It's not often you get to see one of the biggest bands in the world at the height of their popularity in a small venue, but that's exactly what a few hundred fans experienced in London.

The 1975 threw an intimate release party for their highly-anticipated third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, at the Camden Assembly last night.

Singer Matty Healy began the show by announcing "We're the 1975 from Manchester," before the band launched into "Give Yourself A Try" from the new album.

Here's the full setlist:

Give Yourself a Try

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Sincerity Is Scary

You

Love It If We Made It

Medicine

Somebody Else

Girls

Chocolate

The Sound

Sex

Robbers

Be My Mistake

Meanwhile, The 1975 just released the video for "It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)." The clip begins with Healy being jolted awake, before viewers are jolted by his blood-curdling scream in front of a mirror that reveals it was all a dream. But the bad dream within a dream continues when Healy takes the stage to perform the song, where nothing looks or feels quite right from his perspective.