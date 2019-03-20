Modest Mouse Mails Puzzles to Fans

The band appears to be teasing new music and other treats

March 20, 2019
Bob Diehl
Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Quirky alt rockers Modest Mouse are messing with fans’ minds with a special delivery. The band mailed puzzles to some Twitter followers who took heed of a direct message they received:

“Hey. We made something for you. It’s smaller than the sky and larger than the air. If you give us your name and shipping address, we’ll overnight so it arrives by yesterday’s mail.”

Fans who responded received puzzle pieces that turned into a trippy, triangle-shaped illustration. The mailing also appeared to tease new music from Modest Mouse:

“Poison the Well will arrive 3.29, You can also find a vinyl single on Record Store Day with an unreleased b-side.”

A new album would be the band’s seventh and first since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. It included the single “Lampshades on Fire.” Modest Mouse will hit the road in support of the Black Keys on their upcoming fall tour.

