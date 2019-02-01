Play Like Flea, Win One of His Signature Bass Guitars

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers is widely considered to be one of the best and most unique bass players around, but if you can capture his style and feel for just a moment, you could take home a big prize.

A Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass from Fender is up for grabs. All you have to do is do your best impression.

“I would like to challenge you in this moment to play this bassline that I’m going to play, Flea announced from an LA hilltop to kick off the contest. “I feel it’s kind of silly because music is not a competition, but I am just going to make up something.”

And off he went in the only way Flea knows how. Check it out.

Want to win a @flea333 Signature Active Jazz Bass? Film and post a video showing your own “Flea-Inspired” bass riff to your IG feed. Tag @Fender and #FleaBassRiffContest! One Grand Prize Winner will receive a Flea Signature Active Jazz Bass. Rules: https://t.co/m4BgzuKcSD pic.twitter.com/Mp5RpYHUVT — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) January 30, 2019

Related: Flea Pays Tribute to Late Red Hot Chili Peppers Bandmate

Flea will no doubt be packing one of those bass guitars when he and the rest of the Red Hot Chili Peppers fly to Egypt next month. The band is set to play a big show in the shadow of the Great Pyramids of Giza outside of Cairo.