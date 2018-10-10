The Raconteurs Announce New Album, Vinyl Reissue

Jack White’s acclaimed but long dormant side project is making a comeback. The Raconteurs have announced that they will be releasing their first album in more than a decade next year, but you don’t have to wait that long for new music.

Related: This Jack White-Upholstered Ottoman Could Have a Rare Record Inside

The Raconteurs will also release a 10 year anniversary special edition of Consolers of the Lonely on copper foil metallic vinyl. It will include two new songs, and is part of the White Stripes frontman’s own Third Man Records Vault series.

Consolers of the Lonely was originally released in 2008. It produced four singles, including “Salute Your Solution.”