The Raconteurs Have an Announcement: New Album is Done

When we saw Jack White helping mix a track from the forthcoming Raconteurs album from the driver’s seat of a Tesla, we knew the band had to be getting close to the finish line. Sure enough, The Raconteurs first album in more than a decade is now done.

The band posted a dramatic video on Twitter Friday night with the scrolling text: “Just finished making the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for.”

There are still no details about an album title or a release date, but The Raconteurs did release two new tracks in December. You can listen to “Sunday Drive” and “Now That You’re Gone” below. Meanwhile, the band will gather for their first live performance in eight years at the 10th anniversary party for Third Man Records on April 6th in Nashville.