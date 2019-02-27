'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' Begins Filming on Anniversary of Kevin Smith's Heart Attack
Take a trip back to the View Askewniverse
Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse is about to be the setting for a brand new chapter. Filming began on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot exactly one year after Smith’s nearly deadly heart attack.
Smith says the movie finds the boys trying to stop Hollywood from rebooting the old Bluntman & Chronic movie. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be the eighth in the New Jersey-centric fictional universe that began with Clerks in 1994 and also included Chasing Amy and Dogma.
Smith posted a picture of himself with longtime collaborators “Jay” (Jason Mewes) and Jason Lee on the first day of filming and said the first scene was back at the mall with Brodie Bruce – Lee’s character in Mallrats.
“The three of us gathered for a couple hours last night to run the lines and realized we first rehearsed together waaaaay back in the mid-90’s,” Smith said. “It may be 24 years later and we may have 6 kids between us, but Jay, Lee and me partied like it was 1995, giggling while adding jokes and finding inflections.”
One year ago today, I almost died. So today, I’m living it up on with @jaymewes and Jason Lee on Day 1 of my new flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Thanks to @saban_films and Universal for the loot to make this epic, @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms for making it happen, @jenschwalbach and @harleyquinnsmith for humoring my goofy bullshit one more time, and #jasonmewes for standing beside me all these years while I do the hardest thing I can personally ever do, either in film or in real life: simply shut the fuck up. I couldn’t think of a better scene with which to start the shoot than the return to the Mall with Brodie Bruce. The three of us gathered for a couple hours last night to run the lines and realized we first rehearsed together waaaaay back in the mid-90’s. It may be 24 years later and we may have 6 kids between us, but Jay, Lee and me partied like it was 1995, giggling while adding jokes and finding inflections. The Oscars were on in the background during our practice and I couldn’t help but feel relief when the “In Memoriam” montage ended and I wasn’t in it. We picked 2/25 as the Reboot start date *intentionally*, to celebrate the fact that I did not become Silent Bob forever 365 days ago. But after a blissful couple hours of making pretend with my friends on the set of my 14th film, I’m starting to think I *did* die in that operating room after all. Because what could be more Heavenly than this? #KevinSmith #jayandsilentbob #jayandsilentbobreboot #jasonlee #jaymewes #neworleans #brodiebruce #wwambassador #movie
Smith suffered a serious heart attack after performing at a comedy show last year. He has since taken his doctor’s advice and made lifestyle changes that resulted in major weight loss.