See Billie Joe Armstrong Perform Green Day Songs With His Side Band The Longshot

It’s been a few years since Green Day released their most recent album Revolution Radio, but frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is still scratching the itch to play live music. His side project The Longshot is doing some small club gigs these days, and Armstrong is making sure to get some Green Day songs on the setlists.

Related: That Time Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day Met Billie Eilish

The Longshot performed at a bar in Oakland, CA over the weekend, and one fan was there to capture some up close and personal video of the band. They did three Green Day songs – all from the Uno!, Dos!, Tré! trilogy from 2012. Check out “Stay the Night” and “Missing You” below.

According to setlist.fm, The Longshot also covered The Ramones, The Replacements, The Damned, The Rolling Stones, The Crickets, The Heartbreakers and Generation X that same night in addition to performing originals.

The Longshot only have a few California dates on their schedule as of now. The last we've heard about a potential new Green Day album was in December. Armstrong commented in an Instagram livestream that he was "writing new songs for gd now."