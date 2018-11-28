There's A Lot Going On In William Shatner's "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" Video

William Shatner surprised no one, or maybe everyone, when he released Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album this year. It features “interesting” interpretations of classic songs of the season with contributions by everyone from Henry Rollins to Iggy Pop to Brad Paisley.

If that wasn’t a big enough gift to the masses, we now have a video for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” featuring Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. And let’s just say the clip is something else.

It begins with Shatner sitting on a throne reading to children – and elves of course – before he launches into the most over-the-top, dramatic rendition of the song you’ve ever heard. Gibbons also makes an appearance in the video, along with a baton twirler and a break-dancer.

At this point you just have to watch:

Here's the complete track listing for Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album

1. Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins

2. Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley

3. Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker

4. Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle

5. Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins

6. Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton

7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman

8. Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson

9. One for You, One for Me

10. Rudolph the Red - Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons

11. Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop

12. White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins

13. Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bander

14. Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins (Punk Rock Version