There's A 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Metal Band And They're Spectacular
'5 Songs About Nothing' isn't enough
You’ve heard of the TV show about nothing, now there’s a hardcore metal band about nothing. That’s right – a Seinfeld-inspired band called Grindfeld.
The group’s Bandcamp page describes them as “Born out of a mutual love of death metal, comical observations, coffee and hardcore. Grindfeld is a project built on the existential dread hidden just under the surface of daily life.”
It gets better. Check out the track listing for Grindfeld’s forthcoming EP:
1. The Contest
2. The Soup Nazi
3. The Limousine
4. The Bizarro Jerry
5. The Letter
The band says fans who pre-order 5 Songs About Nothing will get one track now and the complete album the moment it’s released.
One can only hope a full LP is on the way soon. The song options are endless – like maybe something about marine biology.