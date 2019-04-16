Tom Morello, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt Play ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme on Show-Inspired Guitars

Fender has teamed up with HBO to create three guitars inspired by the mega-hit show Game of Thrones, and the results look amazing. The three custom axes also sound amazing, especially when Tom Morello, Scott Ian and Nuno Bettencourt jam the series theme on them together.

Three of the best players around got together to test drive Fender’s creations. There’s a Jaguar representing House Lannister, a Stratocaster for House Targaryen and a Telecaster for House Stark.

“We worked directly and extensively with Game of Thrones creator and avid guitar player D. B. Weiss to ensure that our vision, design and materials reflected the identity of each house,” said Fender’s Justin Norvell. “As existing fans of the series, we couldn’t be happier with the final results and this partnership overall.”

The guitars are clearly meant for serious collectors with deep pockets. They range in price from $25,000 to $35,000.