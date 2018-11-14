U2’s Bono: “We’re Going Away Now”

Why 4 words have fans very concerned

November 14, 2018
Bob Diehl
U2's Bono

© Press Association

Is U2 done? Probably not. But Bono has fans on-edge because of something he said last night in Berlin.

During the final show of the band’s eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour, Bono addressed the crowd: “We’ve been on the road for quite some time, just going on 40 years, and this last 4 years have been really something special for us. We’re going away now,” he said.

The news comes from the fan account U2gigs, which tried to ease fans’ concerns.

Bono’s words take on added meaning, though, because of a recent interview with The Sunday Times. He talked about an unnamed “brush with mortality,” and said he was unsure if the band would continue to tour.

