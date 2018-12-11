Vampire Weekend Covers Bob Dylan

Vampire Weekend covered Bob Dylan as part of their surprise set in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Vocalist / guitarist Ezra Koenig was joined by his bandmatesafter after being interviewed for GQ Live at Neuehouse Hollywood. Vampire Weekend started with the Honeycombs cover “Have I the Right,” then launched into some fan favorites before giving the first two verses of Dylan’s “Jokerman” a shot.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND GQ LIVE SETLIST

"Have I the Right?" (Honeycombs cover)

"Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa"

"Ottoman"

"Cousins"

"Hannah Hunt"

"Jokerman" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Mansard Roof"

"I Think Ur a Contra"

"White Sky"

Over the summer, Koenig told the crowd at Lollapalooza that a new album was done and being mastered, but months later there’s still no word on a potential release date. Vampire Weekend has not released a new LP since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City.